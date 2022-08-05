The chairperson of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, and the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Idris Jere, met on Thursday over foreign exchange crisis in the country.

Forex speculators have been blamed for contributing to the free fall in the value of naira which has it has slumped into over the last few weeks.

Messrs Bawa and Jere held a “strategy” meeting on the issue behind closed door at the headquarters of NIS in Abuja on Thursday, according to a tweet by EFCC.

“Forex Speculation:

“Executive Chairman, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa and Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Idris Isah Jere, after a closed door strategy session Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the NIS Headquarters, Abuja, on improved synergy in the ongoing efforts to stem illegal Forex speculation by foreign nationals. #TowardsABetterNigeria #SayNoToCorruption,” the EFCC’s tweet read.

Forex Speculation: Executive Chairman, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa and Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Idris Isah Jere, after a closed door strategy session Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the NIS Headquarters, Abuja,… pic.twitter.com/ZcOGs1qx9J — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) August 4, 2022

Raid on bureau-de-change hub

The meeting between Messrs Bawa came about a week after EFCC operatives raided Bureau-De-Change (BDC) operators’ hub in Wuse Zone 4 area of Abuja in search of currency speculators last Friday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the anti-graft agency invaded places occupied by the operators to arrest currency speculators who are alleged to be massively mopping up available foreign currencies.

Although it is not clear whether any of the currency exchangers were arrested, a source said the raid was a result of weeks of surveillance in which agents of the EFCC monitored the activities of the operators in the nighbourhood.

“The raid is a product of weeks of surveillance in which agents of the EFCC have been monitoring the activities of most of the Bureau de change operators in the Wuse 4 axis,” the source said.

The anti-graft agency is said to be working on intelligence that some forces with massive Naira inflow have mobilised resources and are busy buying up available foreign currencies especially the United States dollar for hoarding.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had declared and warned that “taking money from banks to buy dollars” is illegal.