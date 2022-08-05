Gunmen on Thursday kidnapped four Ikare-Akoko chiefs along the Owo-Ikare Road in Ondo State.

Funmilayo Odunlami, the police spokesperson in the state, who confirmed the incident, said the chiefs were returning from Akure when they were attacked by the assailants.

“Police received a distress call at about 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 that gunmen shot at one Toyota Corolla car while on motion around Ago Yeye, on Owo/Ikare Road,’’ Ms Odunlami said in a statement on Friday.

“A bullet hit the driver in the head and the vehicle came to a halt, the other occupants numbering about four (identities unknown) were whisked into the bush while the driver was abandoned.

“The police have recovered the vehicle while the driver was taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition,’’ Ms Odunlami added.

The police spokesperson stated also that police, local hunters, and vigilantes in the area were combing the bush to rescue the victims and arrest the assailants. (NAN)