Following his indefinite suspension by the management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, the institution’s chapter of the Association of Nigerian University Professional Association (ANUPA) has relieved its chairman, Babatunde Oseni, of his position.

Mr Oseni was on Monday suspended by the university over the allegation of sexual harassment levelled against him a female colleague, Tawa Akande.

The association said it took the decision to save its image pending the outcome of the investigation currently being conducted by the university.

ANUPA’s decision

The decision, which was contained in a memo obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, noted that the Vice Chairman, Olakunle Babatunde, “should take over the running of the affairs of the association.”

In a statement signed by its secretary, Obuma Egbe, the association said the decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the executive committee held on 3 August. In a statement issued by and signed by its secretary, Obuma Egbe, the association said the decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the executive committee held on 3 August.

The association said the decision was taken after members considered both old and new evidence against Mr Oseni on the sexual harassment allegation levelled against him.

The association said members listened to several audio recordings, “where Barrister Oseni’s voice was clearly heard on the matter,” and sighted official letters on a panel set up by the university on the matter and the official documents suspending him from activities of the university.

The memo reads in part; “We, the members of the executive committee considered all issues involved and with the above listed evidence, decided that the best thing to do within the present circumstance is for him to step aside with immediate effect and clear himself from all the allegations levelled against him.”

The association pleaded with members for forgiveness, saying the leadership is consulting “with senior members for reconciliation and the way forward.”

“We all believe that this is a trying period for our association and we have no doubt that we would navigate successfully and come out stronger,” the memo added.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday reported how Mr Oseni, a lawyer, was accused of sexually harassing Ms Akande.

PREMIUM TIME also reported Mr Oseni’s indefinite suspension after a six-member committee was set up to investigate the matter.