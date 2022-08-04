President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Abuja declared that the rapid integration of solar power into the country’s energy mix will lead to an increase in electricity access to underserved and unserved communities.

Receiving a delegation of SUN Africa LLC, USA, the president said this administration has embarked on several reforms aimed at revitalizing Nigeria’s energy sector aimed at improving energy access to communities across the country.

He commended the interest of the US developer to invest in Nigeria’s power sector, pledging that the federal government would remain committed to collaborating with the private sector in improving energy access, creating jobs and industrial development.

Highlighting some of the reforms embarked upon by this administration to address Nigeria’s energy needs, the president listed the recent signing of the Nigeria Climate Change Bill in November 2021, the implementation of the Power Sector Recovery Programme with the World Bank and the Nigeria Electrification Programme aimed at enhancing energy access to remote communities.

He also added that the Presidential Power Initiative with Siemens was aimed at achieving end-to-end alignment across the electricity value chain.

‘‘Initiatives like these will go a long way in developing local capacity through technology transfer and relieving transmission constraints through the generation and distribution of electricity in the local Distribution Companies Franchise Area, making off-take easier.

‘‘The ministers of finance and power, as well as other agencies of government, will remain available at all times, to ensure the achievement of this significant project as part of our efforts towards achieving Net Zero Emission by 2050.

‘‘I am pleased to note the technology transfer content embedded in this initiative as well as the employment generation potentials.

‘‘I thank you all for coming and look forward to receiving regular updates as you achieve significant milestones in developing your projects in Nigeria,’’ he told the delegation from the solar project company.

In his remarks, Goran Rajsic, founder, Sun Africa LLC, USA, said the renewable and infrastructure company hopes to deliver solar power in multiple locations across the country, just as it has done in Angola, with financing done through the US EXIM Bank.

He submitted that his organization, working with other leading energy companies, has the capacity to do what Nigeria requires in the area of power.

“We will create something that will be of immediate need for Nigeria, and last for years to come,” he said.

He described what Sun Africa LLC, USA has in mind as “a partnership for energy and infrastructure, which will revolutionize both the industrial and agricultural sectors.”

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)