The operatives of the Ondo State Command of Amotekun Corps on Tuesday paraded 45 persons for alleged kidnapping and armed robbery.

Other suspects paraded were alleged to have been involved in illegal possession of firearms, rape, and attempted murder.

Among the suspects were six members of a gang who specialises in kidnapping in the Ore area of the state

The state commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, said the suspects normally hypnotise their victims before kidnapping them.

Two suspects who attempted to kidnap a businesswoman in the Akoko area of the state were also paraded.

Some suspects were also paraded for allegedly snatching motorbikes and attempted murder of their suspects in the Oba-Akoko area of Ondo State.

According to the Corps Commander, the suspects usually kill their victims after snatching their motorbikes and then dismantle them for onward transfer to Ogun State and other neighbouring states as spare parts.

He disclosed that 25 among the suspects would be arraigned as soon as investigations on them had been concluded.

He noted that the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, had not relented on his determination to rid the state of undesirable criminals.

The Corps Commander urged residents to support security agencies in the state to rid the state of criminals.

He also urged the citizenry to call the formation’s 08078888889 Emergency line whenever they see or notice any suspected moves in their areas.