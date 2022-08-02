The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, has suspended indefinitely the Principal Assistant Registrar, Babatunde Oseni, who was accused of sexual harassment by a female colleague.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier on Tuesday reported how Mr Oseni, a lawyer, was accused of forcefully kissing and sexually harassing a junior colleague, Tawa Akande.

Mr Oseni is the chairperson of the UNILAG chapter of the Association of Nigerian Universities Professional Administrators (ANUPA).

The university management had earlier on 25 July set up a six-member committee to investigate the matter.

Chaired by the Director of the university’s Distance Learning Institute (DLI), Uchenna Udeani, the committee was tasked to submit its report within three weeks.

Suspension

On Tuesday, PREMIUM TIMES obtained a copy of a letter addressed to Mr Oseni, announcing his suspension from work indefinitely.

Titled “Indefinite Suspension from Work,” the letter, with Reference Number: AD/REG/G/3, and dated 1st of August, was signed by the Registrar of the university, Oladejo Azeez.

It read in part: “The Management of the University of Lagos at a meeting held on Monday, August 01, 2022, resolved that you should be suspended indefinitely from work with immediate effect pending the determination of the allegation of sexual harassment levelled against you.

“Please, hand over all University of Lagos’ books, records and other properties in your care to the Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy immediately.

“You are not to be seen anywhere around your workplace unless invited by a panel constituted by the University of Lagos authority.”

Oseni reacts

Meanwhile, when called on the phone, Mr Oseni snapped at our reporter, questioning the rationale behind her questions.

Before angrily disconnecting the call, Mr Oseni said he was not aware of his suspension.

He said: “What is your interest? Where did you hear that I have been suspended? Were you the one that delivered the letter to me? I am not aware of your claim.”