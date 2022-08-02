An Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday ordered that a 60-year- old Ghanaian, Edward Quayson, be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly raping his neighbour’s daughter.

The police charged Mr Quayson, who resides at 14, Kalejaiye St., Sasha, Lagos with defilement.

The Chief Magistrate, B. O Osunsanmi, refused to take Mr Quayson’s plea, pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

She adjourned the matter until 18 August

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Raji Akeem, told the court that the offence was committed on 22 May, at the defendant’s residence.

Mr Akeem said the victim, an 11-year-old girl, and other children were left in the care of Mr Quayson by their mother.

He said that before the mother arrived, he raped the victim.

The offence, he said, was reported at the police station and the defendant was arrested.

The offence according to the prosecutor contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

