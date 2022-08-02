An Arise TV anchor who flouted traffic law on Monday lashed out at officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) who impounded his vehicle.

Rufai Oseni, the anchor, had tweeted that a police officer pointed a gun at him and his vehicle taken away over a traffic infraction.

But a video emerged Tuesday showing Mr Oseni hurling invectives at the traffic officers who were sitting in their patrol van.

“See these bastards,” he screamed at them, before returning seconds later to add, “I will call the governor. Nonsense.”

Mr Oseni, known for his spirited approach during Arise TV’s flagship programme, The Morning Show, has been the subject of social media discourse since he posted on his Twitter account about the incident.

‘Rufai’ started to trend on Twitter on Monday and continued Tuesday along with ‘BRT Lane.’

“A Nigerian police officer pointed a gun at me and forcefully took my keys and drove my car off, because he wanted to enforce a traffic infraction,” he tweeted on Monday.

“I think the police needs training and retraining.

“I offered to pay for the traffic infraction but the police was hell bent of forcefully collecting my keys and pointing a gun at me.I saw three other cars drive by the BRT lane and they were not stopped.I am at sea!Why point a gun at me and forcefully collect my key.I am shocked.”

Driving on designated BRT lanes in Lagos attracts a fine of N70,000, and a daily fee of N1,000 for every day the impounded vehicle is parked in the LASTMA yard.

“I am not a [lawbreaker] I saw cars pass through the Supposed BRT lane and they were not stopped all of a sudden I was stopped and told I used the bus lane.

“If I didn’t see other cars I will not go through. Plus I wasn’t conversant of the road. After I was stopped, three cars also passed and nothing was done about them.

“I will never deliberately break the law. I just want to point that out,” he tweeted.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson in Lagos, responded to Mr Oseni on Twitter that it is against the law to drive on BRT lanes.

“Rufai, let’s not do this. You admitted to me that you passed a BRT lane. It’s against the law. Your claim that google maps took you there is not tenable. You disobeyed and resisted the officers. We’ll sanction the officer who misused firearm if proven…”

Gboyega Akosile, the chief press secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also responded on Twitter that Mr Oseni would face the “necessary penalties.”

“Thank you Rufai, while the @PoliceNG deal with the police officer in their own way, we’d ensure that necessary action is taken against you for driving on BRT lane as you’ve admitted to the police. You’re a lawbreaker and you should face the necessary penalties.”

