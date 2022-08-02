Gunmen have kidnapped a gold miner identified as Musibau Adepoju, and his unnamed driver in Ilesa, Osun State.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt the duo were kidnapped last Friday, as they were leaving their mining site.

The incident came days after suspected kidnappers killed a police inspector, Peter Sorro, who tried to prevent them from abducting two foreign miners in Ifewara community in Atakunmonsa West Local Government.

The late inspector was one of the security officers attached to the foreign miners.

Sikiru Ayinde, a baker, was also abducted on July 18, around 4 a.m. while he was on his way to supply bread to his customers at Oke Ado junction, along Ilesa road.

The baker regained his freedom two days after his abduction. The abductors reportedly demanded N5 million ransom from his family, but after negotiations, they reduced it to N500,000.

Yemisi Opalola, the police spokesperson in Osun, confirmed the kidnap of the gold miner and his driver to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

“It is true, we are still searching for them (Mr Adepoju and his driver),” she said.

“Their abductors have called for ransom. They first demanded for 100 million, later it was reduced to 50million. I will get the update today.”