A visually impaired man, Anibueze Nnadi, whose building was demolished in September 2021, has again appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State to come to his aid.

Mr Nnadi’s house, which was still under construction, was allegedly demolished by Christopher Okwor, the traditional ruler of Ihekwuenu-Aku Autonomous Community in Igboetiti Local Government Areas of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that Mr Okwor claimed he is the owner of the land where the two-bedroom apartment was being constructed for Mr Nnadi by a philanthropist, Okechukwu Ezemagu.

The building was nearing completion when it was pulled down by hired thugs.

The Enugu State Government immediately waded in and announced the suspension of the traditional ruler.

The government’s action came on the heels of protests by angry youths of the community against the demolition.

When the NAN correspondent visited Mr Nnadi on Monday in Aku Village, he was seen squatting in a portion of the demolished structure.

“I will continue to appeal to the governor to come to my rescue,” the 65-year-old said. “I have no alternative, so I have continued to be here, but it pains more anytime it rains.”

Mr Nnadi, who expressed sadness over the demolition, thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for his intervention.

“But I am still begging him to get me an accommodation to alleviate my sufferings, especially this rainy season.

“I am always upset whenever it threatens to rain because I have no better place to run to for shelter.

“I will continue to cry for help from the governor and other well-meaning citizens of Enugu State.

“I want the world to know that I was rendered homeless by my fellow man, simply because I am blind.

“I have firm belief that the governor will come to my aid because he is a good man.

“I am also looking onto God for justice. With God, nobody will take away my ancestral land from me,” Mr Nnadi said.

(NAN)