The Nigeria Medical Association, FCT Chapter, has appealed to the federal government to beef up security in the FCT following recent threats in the environs.

The Chairman of the NMA FCT Chapter, Enema Amodu, made the appeal on Sunday at a news conference to unveil programmes lined for the 2022 Scientific Conference/Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association.

He said: “Lately, there had been bold incursions into the FCT, and this would negatively impact on the socio-economic indices of the FCT, and by extension the nation at large.”

He, therefore, called on the federal government to take very definite measures to curb the evolving menace within FCT and its environs.

The chairman also said the programmes lined up for the 2022 week-long Scientific Conference/AGM would be a unique one where issues on health insurance would be discussed.

He said the theme for the 2022 Scientific Conference/AGM would be mainly on the National Health Insurance Authority Act, a bill he said was before the National Assembly, sponsored by Ibrahim Oloriegbe.

According to him, the importance of the health insurance act could not be over-emphasised if Nigeria must achieve broader universal health coverage to change the narrative of the health sector.

He said other issues which continue to stifle the development of the health sector like intra-professional rivalry would also be discussed.

“This AGM will be an opportunity for us to take stock of the situation, and our activities as doctors and healthcare providers.

“This AGM will also witness election of new officers to take over the mantle of leadership; as there can only be one person per time, I call on all contestants to play politics devoid of malice and bitterness.

“NMA belongs to all of us, and at the end of the day, NMA will win,” he stressed.

(NAN)