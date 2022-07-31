The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says it is mandatory for travelling agents to obtain clearance certificates before embarking on any journey.

The Director-General of the agency, Fatima Waziri-Azi, said this in Abuja on Saturday at a novelty match between the agency’s football club and All Stars Football Club, Abuja, to create awareness of trafficking.

She said that the mission of travelling for any agent would be specified in the clearance certificate.

Ms Waziri-Azi added that the clearance certificate would help to reduce the trafficking and migration of persons from Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the novelty match was part of the awareness to commemorate the 2022 Day Against Human Trafficking usually celebrated every July 30.

Ms Waziri-Azi said the nexus between sports and the fight against human trafficking was clear, as current trends in human trafficking had been traced to a relationship with sporting activities.

According to her, sports is also an avenue through which young people are recruited. They are promised opportunities in other countries and traffickers know that young people are very open to any sports opportunity, she said.

She said that traffickers capitalised on sporting activities to deceive the young Nigerians, by telling them that they could get them contracts in other countries and take them to where they wanted them to go.

“There is a strong nexus between trafficking and sports and we know that young people are involved in sporting activities, this was why we thought it was important to dwell on sports to create this awareness.

“We are collaborating with other partners, agencies to carry out this sports sensitisation, not just to sensitise the young people but also sensitise their parents for them to be able to recognise the red flag.

The Director-General, therefore, cautioned young Nigerians about sports agents and told them that when they were offered sports opportunities abroad, they must first ask for a clearance certificate from NAPTIP from the agent.

She said that the agency has a 2019 regulation, which empowered the agency to regulate, control and issue certificates to tour operators and travel agents.

According to her, the regulations also empower NAPTIP to regulate and control individuals who are also preparing to travel out for educational excursions, sporting and cultural activities.

She said that the agency was collaborating with other agencies to ensure that the menace of trafficking was nipped in the bud.

READ ALSO: NAPTIP rescues 615 victims of human trafficking in Katsina

Daju Kailallom, the permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, disclosed that the ministry was doing everything within its ambit to ensure that employment opportunities were made public to Nigerians wherever such was available.

According to her, a national steering committee from the ministry and personalities from other ministries, including the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning as the coordinator was handling employment issues for Nigerians.

She said that the idea was all meant to discourage young Nigerians from migrating out of the country.

“This committee is to ensure that Nigerians find succour and also bring to the public anything that would bring about employment, to ensure that everything was in place for them, including social security.

“This idea is tied to International Labour Organisation (ILO) and other social partners like UNICEF; it is to ensure that migration and human trafficking is stopped in Nigeria.”

She disclosed that the Ministry of Labour and Employment has different kinds of skills for people to

learn.

According to her, part of the ministry’s mandate is to ensure employment opportunities in line with the federal government’s policies.

(NAN)