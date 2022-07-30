The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali (IGP), has presented N11.32 million to families of police officers who lost their lives in active service in Enugu State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Abubakar Lawal, presented the cheques to the families on behalf of the IGP, but did not give a number of families that benefitted from the gesture.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the families were among the first set of beneficiaries that have so far presented themselves for receipt of the funds.

“They are a part of a total number of 44 beneficiaries from the command who are meant to receive cheques with a cumulative sum of N29, 079, 137.09,” he said.

The police spokesperson said the gesture was in furtherance of the IGP’s commitment to improving the welfare of police officers.

Mr Lawal lauded the IGP for his “high sense of humanitarianism” to officers of the Nigeria Police Force, especially families of deceased officers, the police spokesperson said.

The police commissioner commiserated with the families of slain officers and urged them to make “judicious use” of the funds for the betterment of themselves and those the deceased officers left behind.

The families appreciated the IGP for the “immense humanitarian gesture” and promised to make good use of the funds.

Police officers and officials of other security agencies have been the target of deadly attacks especially in the South-east.

The Indigenous People of Biafra, a group leading the agitation for the creation of an independent state of Biafra from the South-east and some parts of South-south, have been accused of being responsible for the attacks in the two regions.

But the group has repeatedly denied involvement in the attacks.