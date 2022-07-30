The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State on Saturday debunked reports of the arrest of its officials over an alleged creation of illegal voter enrollment centre.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lagos state, Olusegun Agbaje, made this clarification in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NAN recalls that some media outfits had reported that three officials of INEC in the state were arrested by police officers for allegedly conspiring with St. Brigigs Catholic Church, Ijeshatedo, Lagos, to create an illegal Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) centre in the church.

Reacting, Mr Agbaje described the news report as fake news.

“All my staff and machines are complete. No member of INEC staff was arrested anywhere in Lagos on Friday,” the REC said.

INEC on Friday debunked the reported invasion of the same CVR centre by thugs and carting away of its enrollment machines.

There had been a huge surge in most voter enrollment centres in the state ahead of July 31 CVR deadline.

(NAN)