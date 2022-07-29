The police in Lagos have clarified some online reports that thugs invaded a permanent voters card (PVC) centre in the Surulere area of the state.

Some online media and multiple social media users on Friday reported that some hoodlums invaded a PVC registration centre and made away with machines thereby disrupting the application and collection process.

The centre is located at St. Bridget Catholic Church, ljesha, Surulere Lagos.

INEC has been experiencing a surge in the registration of voters to beat the July 31 deadline by the commission.

In one of the videos online, a female voice could be heard saying that some hoodlums came into the church “depriving a lot of people of registration saying that if they register they are likely to vote for Peter Obi.

“Is that what we will continue to face in this country?”

The video has garnered over 24,000 views at the time of publication.

Police react

Reacting to the reports, the command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, via his Twitter handle said that the “INEC officials were assigned to Imam Thani Street by House No 9A for today’s exercise.

“They were, however, found within the church premises.”

He explained that some residents raised “concerns” about the location and also informed the police.

“The DPO Ijeshatedo swung into action and brought the INEC officials to the station,” he said.

In the post, Mr Hundeyin also attached the commission’s timetable to buttress that the officials were not at the assigned location.

The police said its preliminary findings show that a resident of the area who volunteered to transport the officials from their office to the designated centre was “responsible for the mixup, deliberate or not, further investigation will reveal.

“Meanwhile, the officials were immediately released to proceed to the correct centre to continue their assignment.”

‘No machine stolen

Adenike Oriowo, INEC’s public relations officer in Lagos, said though the exercise was disrupted, no machine was taken away.

“There were issues in the said CVR centre but orderliness was restored and the exercise continued smoothly.

“We have moved the registration in that centre to another polling unit in the area, and our officials have continued with the registration.

“People should be patient. We shall register as many people as possible. If people continue to disrupt the process, the opportunity to register more people before the deadline will be interrupted.

“Our commitment is to register as many people as possible and we will try to do so within the limited time.”

Mrs Oriowo, who frowned at the last-minute rush by many applicants, said the exercise had been on since June 2021 and many people did not take advantage but waited till the deadline.

“As it is, INEC started this process over a year ago. The surge we are experiencing in the last few weeks is expected, but people should as well be patient.

“The commission will do everything possible to register as many people as possible. We will try as much as possible to capture everybody.”

The CVR, which began in June 2021, would end in July 2022.

(NAN)