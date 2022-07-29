The Katsina State government Thursday launched the Nigeria Learning Passport as part of its efforts to fastrack learning among pupils and students of primary and junior secondary schools across the state.

Nigeria Learning Passport (NLP) is an electronic distance learning platform/app fortified with audio-visual materials and books to aid self-based learning.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) National Monitoring and Evaluation Consultant, Babagana Aminu, said the platform could be accessed offline and online.

He said tablets would be provided to schools for the implementation of the programme. He said the programme would use the local languages of the pupils for effective communication.

“Due to the impact of the COVID-19 crisis and the security situation in the state especially, this application is an opportunity to narrow digital inequalities and provide opportunities to empower boys, girls and young women in the state.

“100 schools would receive internet connection while 45 schools would benefit from offline learning passport in the state,” he added.

Aside from the global COVID-19 pandemic, Katsina State has been witnessing renewed bandits’ attacks which have led to the abduction of students and closure of schools across the state.

Terrorists have sacked several rural communities in the state, thus schools in the areas have been deserted.

Speaking to reporters after the official launching of the educational platform, Husamtu Gona, the State Coordinator of the NLP, said it would help increase students’ access to learning materials.

He said it would also help teachers to devise more effective teaching approaches.

“The platform makes learning possible even outside the confines of a school which will help address the spiralling number of out-of-school children, especially in states where insecurity hinders access to schools. Importantly, Learning Passport provides an opportunity for teachers to access quality teachers’ guides and resources and digitalised capacity-building modules meant for teachers while supporting them to deliver lessons in class,” he said.

Mr Gona said, “children, youths, students and teachers can access digitalised curriculum providing instructional and supplementary learning materials in all core curriculum subjects for primary 1 – 6, JSS 1 – JSS 3 and SS 1 – SS3. The contents are offered in the English and Nigerian Languages including Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba.”

He said pupils and other users can access over 10,000 available resources based on their preferences.