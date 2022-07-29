A cleric, Lukman Shittu, prayed a Grade A Customary Court sitting in Mapo, Ibadan, to grant him divorce because his wife’s adulterous lifestyle was upsetting him.

Mr Shittu, who has been married to Fisayo Shittu for 20 years, said he no longer loves his wife.

‘My wife started driving a car soon after she moved out of our home. She told lies that her relative gave her the car but my investigations revealed that the same man who had all along been sleeping with her, bought her the car.

“My lord, Fisayo started misbehaving when things became difficult for me and I was unable to give her money to rent a shop.

“She started coming home late. She decided to take the three children from my house. And changed the school of the last child without my knowledge and the other two have vowed not to recognise me as their father anymore.

“During the last Ramadan, I invited the second one to live with me, but he turned down my offer.

”Mr Lord, do you believe that Fisayo’s lover worships in the same mosque where I am cleric?,” Mr Shittu said.

Earlier, Fisayo, the petitioner who lived at Odo ona Ewe area of Ibadan, contended that her husband was irresponsible and threatens her.

“Shittu deceived me into getting a loan from a micro-finance bank under the agreement that I will use it to establish my business.

“Unknowingly, I was facilitating his adulterous intentions. Shittu frequently brings difference types of women into our matrimonial home.

“In addition, Shittu demolished the shop which I furnished with my money in order to deny me any means of sustenance.

Delivering judgment, the President of the Court, S.M. Akintayo, pronounced the marriage dissolved, citing lack of love for the dissolution.

Mrs Akintayo held that there was no point keeping the couple together since both have agreed to part ways.

“In the interest of peace, the customary marriage between Shittu and fisayo ceases to be henceforth.

“Custody of the three children is granted to Fisayo. Shittu must not be denied access to his children

“He must pay a monthly feeding allowance of N30,000 for the children’s upkeep starting from July 2022,” Mrs Akintayo said.

The court’s president also granted an order restraining Shittu from harassing, intimidating and interfering with the personal life of the petitioner.

