The police in Ondo have justified the arrest of a social media user, Oladotun Olorunfemi, after a post about the state government’s neglect of the victims of the June 5 attack at the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo.

A brief statement from the police on Tuesday said they arrested Mr Olorunfemi after receiving a petition against him.

“A case of Character Assassination and Conduct likely to cause the breach of Peace was reported against him through a written Petition,” the police said through its official Twitter handle, @OndoPoliceNg.

“You can do well to ask questions before posting false or misleading news.”

At least 41 persons died in the Owo church attack, and many more were injured.

While some had been treated and discharged from the hospital, some are still nursing injuries and are still hospitalised.

The state government had promised to handle the hospital bills of the victims financially, but Mr Olorunfemi alleged in his post that the victims were paying for their treatment.

His post rebuked the state governor and the Olowo of Owo for neglecting the victims.

It was gathered that Mr Olorunfemi’s sister was one of those injured in the attack and had visited her in the hospital when he saw patients paying for their medical bills against the promise that the government would bear on financial responsibilities.

He was also upset at the fact that there were huge donations by well-meaning persons and organisations for the purpose of caring for the victims.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) donated drugs, equipment, and consumables to the victims, and several individuals, mostly politicians, donated millions in cash.

Among them were the Nigerian Governors Forum; APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu; and the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Also, the Ondo government had, shortly after the attack, opened an account for public donations to the victims of the church attack.