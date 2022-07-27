Gunmen suspected to be cultists on Monday attacked a team of police officers at Ogun Radio, Mile 2 area of Lafenwa, Abeokuta in Ogun State.

The gunmen, who reportedly belong to the Aiye cult, engaged the police officers in a gun battle that lasted more than 30 minutes.

A patrol vehicle belonging to the Lafenwa Police Division was allegedly destroyed during the attack.

Also, one of the suspected cultists, identified as Ben, who was initially arrested by the police, escaped during the gun battle.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, police spokesperson in Ogun State, in a statement on Tuesday, said the police officers busted the suspected cultists while they were holding a meeting to launch an attack.

“Ben, who had been involved in several cult clashes leading to the killing of not less than five persons, was holding a nocturnal meeting with his group at Ogun Radio, Mile 2 area of Lafenwa, Abeokuta, for the purpose of launching another attack in some parts of the metropolis,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

The police spokesperson said Ben escaped with bullet wounds but officers arrested three of his men – Jonathan Oshinalu, Kola Bolugbe, and Jimoh Aliu (a.k.a Alaayan).

He noted that a Lexus 330 car was recovered from the suspected cultists.

The statement said the police commissioner in the state, Lanre Bankole, has ordered a manhunt for Ben and other members of his group while directing that the arrested ones be arraigned after investigations.