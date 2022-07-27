The Osun Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, has constituted a 37-member Transition Committee to facilitate a smooth transition to his administration on November 27.

This was contained in a statement by the party’s Director of Media, Oladele Bamiji, on Tuesday in Osogbo.

The statement said the committee was made up of seasoned technocrats, present, and former public office holders as well as experts from a diverse field of endeavour.

It said the committee was to be chaired by a Doctor of Nuclear Medicine and a Fellow of the Euro Institute of Reticulo-endothelial Biology & Medicare, Muyiwa Oladimeji, while the Director-General of Ademola Adeleke Campaign Organisation, Sunday Bisi, will serve as the deputy.

According to the statement, Bamidele Salam, will serve as the Secretary, while Adekunle Adepoju will be his assistant.

It added that the committee would be inaugurated by the Governor-elect on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on July 17 declared Mr Adeleke as the winner of the July 16 governorship election in the state.

Announcing the results at the INEC Collation Centre, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, who was the Returning Officer, said Mr Adeleke polled 403,371 votes to defeat his closest rival, Governor Gboyega Oyetola, the candidate of the APC, who scored 375,027 votes.

NAN reports that the PDP won in 17 local government areas, while APC won in 13.

(NAN)