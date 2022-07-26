The Senate, on Tuesday, confirmed Mohammed Bello as the Chairman of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).
Mr Bello’s confirmation was sequel to the consideration of a report by the Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs.
The Chairman of the Committee, Olubunmi Adetunmbi, in his presentation, said, “from the available documents and the presentation made to the Committee, the nominee satisfies the requirement for appointment as the Chairman of Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).”
He added that “the nominee is very well experienced and adequately exposed at the top levels of government administration and has acquired capacity to function as Chairman.”
He disclosed that there were no petitions against the nominee, and no objections raised from the senators from his state of origin for his nomination.
“The nominee is proper and fit to occupy the office of the chairman in the commission”, the lawmaker said.
The nominee was, thereafter, confirmed by the upper chamber after consideration of the report.
