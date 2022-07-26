The Senate has received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari, to confirm the reappointment of four nominees as Non-Executive Directors of the Board of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

They are Mike Obadan (South-South), Justitia Nnabuko (South-East), Ummu Jalingo (North-East), and Adeola Adetunji (South-West).

The president’s request was contained in a letter dated July 21 and read at the start of plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday.

The request for confirmation, Mr Buhari said, was made in accordance with Section 10(3)(a) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act 2007.

The nominees will be screened by the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions on another legislative day.

In another letter, the president sought the confirmation of the appointment of Suleiman Afikpo as the commissioner representing the South-east zone at the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

The request for confirmation, he said, is in accordance with Section 3(2) of the Hajj Commission Act.