The police in Anambra State said they have killed two gunmen at Okija, a community in the Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said the two gunmen were killed in two separate operations which were carried out in collaboration with military forces.

Mr Ikenga said the first incident happened on Saturday morning when police operatives engaged some gunmen in a shootout in the area.

The gunmen were allegedly robbing motorists after blocking a road in the area.

“The joint forces responded swiftly engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel (and) neutralized one of the armed men while others escaped the scene with bullet wounds,” Mr Ikenga said.

He said the operation was in response to a distress call at about 9:30 a.m.

The police spokesperson said the operatives also sighted another criminal gang, later the same day at Nkwo Market in the community, near the place where the previous incident took place.

He said the armed men were harassing business owners in the area before the police engaged them in a gun duel.

“One of the suspects was neutralised,” he said.

Four automatic pump action rifles, one cutlass, one ash colour Lexus SUV 350 and a Toyota Hilux truck were among the items recovered from the gunmen in the two operations, according to the police.

Others are one Toyota Corolla car, a silver-colour Highlander SUV and four motorcycles.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said there was no loss of life on the part of the operatives.

He said the security situation in the area has been brought under control and that the police have launched an operation to track down the fleeing suspects.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Echeng Echeng, has charged the operatives to sustain the onslaught against criminals in the state, Mr Ikenga said.

Mr Echeng has also ordered operatives to intensify patrols as well as improve “operational positioning” to respond to distress calls in the state.

Worsening insecurity

Security in Nigeria’s South-east has continued to deteriorate, with frequent attacks by armed persons reported across the region.

Anambra State has witnessed some of the worst attacks in the region.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

The Nigerian government has accused the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra of being responsible for the attacks, but the group has repeatedly denied the accusation.

The separatist group is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra which they want to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria.

The leader of the secessionist group, Nnamdi Kanu, is detained in Abuja where he is facing trial for terrorism.