The police command in Zamfara on Saturday detained Umaru Maradun, the correspondent of the Leadership Newspapers, for an undisclosed reason.
The Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkanah, confirmed the arrest to Ibrahim Maizare, chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Zamfara Council, who spoke to him on phone.
Mr Elkanah said he would look into the matter before further action.
Mr Maradun was arrested in his home town in Maradun Government Area.
He was arrested in the early hours of Saturday and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Gusau, the state capital.
Mr Maizare had led officials of the NUJ and that of Correspondents’ Chapel to the Zamfara police headquarters to secure his release but failed.
Mr Maradun is currently held at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) where the leadership of the NUJ sought for his bail but the police declined.
(NAN)
