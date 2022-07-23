The police in Lagos have arrested four suspected cultists in the Badagry area of the state.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson in the state said the suspects are members of rival cult groups terrorising the area.

“The arrest of the suspect followed painstaking weeks-long investigation into incessant complaints of cult-related disturbances and killings in Badagry,” the statement reads.

“The suspects, Gbenga Fransisco Olanrenwaju aka Gbengene ‘m’ aged 40, Asokere Segun aka Seriki ‘m’ aged 36, Adediran Ibrahim aka Kush ‘m’ aged 23 and Jimoh Sodiq aka Irawo ‘m’ aged 27 were arrested in various parts of Badagry Lagos State in an operation that lasted days.”

Mr Hundeyin said the suspects belong to the Eiye and Aiye confraternities.

He added that they will be arraigned upon the conclusion of a “more comprehensive investigation.”