The police in Lagos have arrested five operatives of a fake Corporate Affair Corporation (CAC) centre in the Alausa area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the operation was made possible on Thursday after a tip-off.

“Following a tip-off, painstaking background check and verification, operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have busted a fake Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) centre in Jobi Fele Way, Alausa Business District, Alausa, Ikeja,” the statement read.

“Five suspects manning the centre were equally arrested for forgery and impersonating CAC officials.

“Those arrested include Gloria Ukaegbu aged 28, Omolere Kayode aged 30, Taiwo Ajayi aged 34, Nwachukwu Brenda aged 27 and Oluwatomisin Adebisi aged 25.”

The police said that the operation was led by Olayinka Egbeyemi, the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) commander.

Mr Hundeyin said they recovered several forged CAC documents, a Toyota Sienna and a Toyota Matrix used by the impersonators for their activities.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the syndicate has swindled over hundreds of people through fake CAC registrations,” he said.

“Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department, Panti for further investigations and eventual prosecution.”