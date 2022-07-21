The kidnappers of Christopher Bakare, a supervisor of the late former Oyo governor Adebayo Alao-Akala’s farm, released him on Wednesday.

But not without collecting a ransom of N5 million and a list of items that included two loaves of N500 bread, two packs of Rothmans cigarettes, one carton each of Peak milk and Viju sachet milk, and one carton of Trophy beer.

Mr Bakare was kidnapped on Saturday at about 7.00 p.m, at the farm located at Jabata in the Ogbomosho area of the state.

It was learnt that the kidnappers had earlier contacted the victim’s family, demanding N100 million ransom before his release.

A reliable family source who sought anonymity told the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday that Mr Bakare was released on Wednesday after the payment of the ransom.

The source said the ransom was taken to a forest in the Otte area, the boundary between Oyo and Kwara states, on Ogbomoso-Ilorin road.

The spokesperson of the Oyo state police command, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the release to NAN on Thursday in Ibadan.

“Yes, he has regained his freedom. Updates would be provided accordingly, please,” Mr Osifeso said.

(NAN)