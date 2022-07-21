The kidnappers of Christopher Bakare, a supervisor of the late former Oyo governor Adebayo Alao-Akala’s farm, have released him.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that he was reportedly released by his kidnappers after the payment of N5 million ransom.

NAN recalls that Mr Bakare was kidnapped on Saturday at about 7.00 p.m, at the farm located at Jabata in Ogbomosho area of the state.

It was learnt that the kidnappers had earlier contacted the victim’s family, demanding N100 million ransom before his release.

A reliable family source who sought anonymity told NAN on Thursday that Mr Bakare was released on Wednesday after the payment of the ransom.

The source said the ransom was taken to a forest in Otte area, the boundary between Oyo and Kwara states, on Ogbomoso-Ilorin road.

The spokesperson of the Oyo state police command, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the release to NAN on Thursday in Ibadan.

“Yes, he has regained his freedom. Updates would be provided accordingly, please,” Mr Osifeso said.

(NAN)