The Court of Appeal in Akure, Ondo State, on Wednesday threw out the appeal by a governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State, Dotun Babayemi, seeking to upturn the nomination of governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke.

The judgment puts to rest the contention over the validity of the nomination of Mr Adeleke as the PDP candidate for the July 16 governorship election.

The dispute came from the governorship primaries held by two factions of the party in the state.

While a faction produced Mr Adeleke, the other faction elected Mr Babayemi as its candidate.

However, after a High Court decision, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recognised Mr Adeleke as the authentic candidate of the party.

Not satisfied with the decision of the lower court, Mr Babayemi proceeded to the Appeal Court to press further his prayers.

Mr Adeleke won the July 16 governorship election, defeating incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola, in the contest.

The court of appeal in its judgment on Wednesday upheld the verdict of the high court and consequently dismissed Mr Babayemi’s appeal.