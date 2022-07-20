Almost 12,000 people have signed an online petition urging the United States Tennis Association (USTA) to work with the country’s government to allow Novak Djokovic to compete in the U.S. Open.
This will be in spite of his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
Djokovic will not be able to participate in the year’s final Grand Slam due to current rules.
Under the rules, travellers seeking to enter the U.S. have to be fully vaccinated and provide a proof before boarding flights.
The 21-time major champion won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles in 2021.
But he was unable to defend his Melbourne Park crown this year after being deported from Australia over his vaccination status in January.
“There is absolutely no reason at this stage of the pandemic to not allow Djokovic to play at the U.S. Open 2022,” said the change.org petition, which was launched on June 21.
ALSO READ: Wimbledon: Djokovic beats Kyrgios for fourth consecutive title
“(The) US Government and USTA must work together to allow him to play … MAKE IT HAPPEN, USTA!”
The Serb retained his Wimbledon crown with a win over Australia’s Nick Kyrgios earlier this month.
He had in February said he was prepared to miss Grand Slam tournaments rather than take the COVID-19 vaccine.
The main draw at the U.S. Open begins on August 29.
(Reuters/NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999