The House of Representatives has called for the deployment of more troops in Ussa Local Government Area of Taraba State in a bid to dislodge terrorists and restore normalcy in the area.

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by Rimamnde Kwewum (PDP-Taraba) at the plenary on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that terrorists who murdered six soldiers of the 93 Army Battalion of the Nigerian Army in Takum had continued destruction of settlements there unabated.

Mr Kwewum further said that in the past weeks, over 30 people have been killed, adding that scores of settlements and villages have been attacked and are still vulnerable to further attacks.

He noted that in the latest attacks, the terrorists waylaid innocent and defenceless people and they freely moved from Takum to Ussa, shooting at motorists and pedestrians.

The lawmaker said the killings and destruction have become daily occurrences and in several of the communities, adding that crops and houses have been destroyed.

He said the communities’ appeal and several patriotic resolutions of the House for a stronger intervention by both the state and federal government, had gone unheeded.

Mr Kwewum added that agricultural activities have virtually been disrupted in the area which produces a significant percentage of the food needs of the country.

According to him, given the proximity of the area to the Ambazonia/Cameroon conflict, the bandits will in no distance future internationalise the crisis.

He added that they would also link easily and collaborate with Boko Haram sect across the Nigerian border.

The House, therefore, urged the intelligence agencies and the operational security agencies to identify the routes and camps of the terrorists and their local collaborators to bring them to book.

The House also urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other organisations to intervene in providing relief materials to the affected communities.

The House mandated the Committees on Defence, National Intelligence and Human Rights to interface with the armed forces and ensure compliance and report to it within 14 days for further legislative action.

