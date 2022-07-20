The police in Cross River State have confirmed the abduction of a student of Arthur Jarvis University, Akpabuyo, near Calabar.

The police spokesperson in the state, Irene Ugbo, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Calabar.

NAN gathered that some students were returning to their hostels from where they had gone to read when gunmen accosted them around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

While one of the students was seized by the gunmen, others ran for their lives, and sustained various degrees of injury.

Ms Ugbo, a deputy superintendent of police, said the Commissioner of Police in Cross River, Aminu Alhassan, has drafted the Anti-kidnapping and the Dragon Units of the police to forestall the breakdown of law and order and to effect the release of the abducted student.

She said the police have commenced investigation into the incident.

Acting Registrar of the university, Ngozi Ughas, said in a statement that the school management was on top of the situation.

“All students and staff are please requested to remain calm and go about their normal duties. Kindly desist from circulating false information capable of causing panic,” she said.

Akpabuyo Local Government Area, where the school is, is about 20 minutes’ drive from Calabar, the Cross River capital, according to NAN.

Abduction-for-ransom is a prevalent crime in many cities across Nigeria.

