The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali (IGP), has presented N9.1 million to families of 15 police officers who lost their lives in active service in Anambra State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Echeng Echeng, presented the cheques to the families on behalf of the IGP.

“The gesture is an initiative of the Inspector General of Police Family Welfare Insurance Scheme aimed at giving succour to the family of police officers who died in active service,” Mr Ikenga said.

“Also, the gesture is aimed at spurring officers to greatness while discharging their statutory duties with the assurance that their welfare is of paramount importance to the administration of the force,” he added.

Mr Echeng thanked the IGP for the “good welfare package” for police officers.

The commissioner urged the beneficiaries to use the money wisely by investing it in a profitable venture that will improve the living conditions of their families.

He assured the IGP that officers will continue to “put in their best to ensure peace, security and safety” of residents in the state.

The families appreciated the IGP for the gesture and pledged to “make good use of the money”.

The IGP carried out a similar gesture three months ago in the state, the statement said.

Police officers and officials of other security agencies have been the target of deadly attacks in Nigeria’s South-east by gunmen said to be part of Biafra agitation in the region.

The Indigenous People of Biafra, a separative group, have been accused of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the South-east.