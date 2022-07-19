The Senate on Tuesday, suspended plenary over the recent death of a lawmaker representing Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency in Edo, Jude Ise-Idehen.

Mr Ise-Idehen, until his death, was a member of the House of Representatives on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Senate, on resumption from its two-week recess, adjourned plenary to July, 20 to honour the deceased, who died on July 1, at the age of 52.

The motion for adjournment was moved by the Deputy Leader of the Senate, Ajayi Boroffice (APC-Ondo) and seconded by the Minority Leader, Philip Aduda (PDP-FCT).

The Senate also observed a minute silence to mourn the deceased before suspending plenary.

The plenary was presided by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege (APC – Delta Central).

(NAN)