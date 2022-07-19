The Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, has denied reports that he repossessed a transformer donated to Odi Olowo community in Ilesa East because his party, the APC, lost in Saturday’s governorship election.

Kunle Alabi, media aide to the speaker, said the reports were false.

A Facebook user had claimed that Mr Owoeye ordered the removal of the transformer he donated to the community shortly after Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party was declared the governor-elect on Sunday.

“Aftermath Osun PDP Election, Hon. Timothy Owoeye removed the transformer he donated to the people of Odilowo community in Ilesa East Local Government, some minutes after INEC declared Sen. Ademola Adeleke of PDP as winner of Osun 2022 gubernatorial election,” the post read.

Since the post surfaced on social media, it has generated a lot of controversies among supporters of APC and PDP in the state.

Reacting to the reports, Mr Alabi told PREMIUMTIMES that the reports were false as his principal did not donate the transformer to induce members of the community.

Mr Alabi described the reports as an “unfounded rumour”.

“There is nothing like that, there are video evidences and every other thing, beyond now and forever, he is APC and he is after the wish of Osun people.

“They did not force him, did they force him to buy transformer? He bought around three or four. The Odi Olowo thing is not the only one but you know people will just say nonsense and don’t you think its too early?

“APC lost on Sunday and he has taken the transformer immediately on Sunday, is that what he will be thinking? What offence would the people there could have committed?

“In the first place, when you’re buying a community a transformer, it is not based on APC or PDP. EVerybody who lived there cannot be APC. The rumour is unfounded,” Mr Alabi said.