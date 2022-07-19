The Chief Judge of Oyo State on Monday evening conducted the swearing-in ceremony of Adebayo Lawal as the new deputy governor of the state.

Mr Lawal assumed the office following the impeachment of Rauf Olaniyan by lawmakers of the State House of Assembly.

The inauguration ceremony, held at the Executive Chambers of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi in Ibadan, was sequel to his confirmation by the Assembly after his nomination by Governor Seyi Makinde, as replacement for Mr Olaniyan.

Mr Makinde, in his brief remarks, urged his deputy to put the interest of the state first and see his new assignment as a position of trust.

According to him, the new position is evidence that Mr Lawal excelled in his previous position.

“But, for us, as the saying goes that the reward of hard work is more work, that’s why we’re giving you more work.

“The position of deputy governor is a position of trust, our masters are the good people of Oyo State.

“So, our responsibility is to continue to serve them to the best of our abilities to deliver good governance to them,” he said.

Mr Makinde directed Mr Lawal to continue to supervise the State Housing Corporation and Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency (OSROMA).

He added that the state Ministry of Justice should as well be under his supervision.

While addressing journalists, the new deputy governor pledged to build on his previous performance by supporting Mr Makinde in providing good governance to the people of Oyo State.

NAN reports that the inauguration ceremony was attended by the Speaker, Debo Ogundoyin; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Segun Ogunwuyi; Secretary to the State Government, Olubamiwo Adeosun; commissioners, some members of the state House of Assembly, among others.

Mr Lawal, 58, hails from Kisi in Irepo Local Government area of the state.

