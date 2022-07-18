Some herders on Friday disrupted a weekly market in Tegina, a community in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State while fighting over a girlfriend.

Many traders and their customers were forced to flee for safety, abandoning their wares and other valuables fearing the market was being attacked by gunmen after the confrontation between groups of herders ensued.

Tegina is the town where 136 pupils of an Islamiyya school were abducted on May 30th and released on August 26 2021 after their parents reportedly paid N60 million cash and five new motorcycles as ransom to their abductors.

But contrary to the fear of the traders and customers at the weekly Friday market, the herders were observing an annual ritual that is usually done during Sallah celebration when the herders gather in numbers with their girlfriends in the market buying things and seeking fun.

During the ritual, a herder from different groups snatches the girlfriend of another person in a rival group leading to a violent confrontation between supporters of either faction.

The fighting is usually started by someone whose girlfriend is taken away

A resident, Hassan Muhammad, said mobile police personnel stationed in the restive community had to intervene by dispersing the warring groups while arresting others before peace was restored in the market.

Mr Muhammad said the police fired multiple gunshots into the air to scare and disperse the fighters.

The herders who were injured in the fracas are receiving treatment at private hospitals in the area, Mr Muhammad said.

The police spokesperson in Niger, Wasiu Abiodun, did not respond to phone calls and text messages to comment on the incident.

Tegina in the Rafi council area is in the 13 frontline banditry-prone areas in Niger State. It shares boundaries with the restive Maru council area in Zamfara and Birnin Gwari in Kaduna States.