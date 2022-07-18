A Federal High Court, Abuja, on July 7 delivered a judgement which disqualified Sheriff Oborevwori as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Delta State, Nigeria’s South-south.

Mr Oborevwori, who is also the Speaker of the Delta House of Assembly, was accused of supplying false information and submitting forged certificates in order to take part and emerge as the winner of the PDP governorship primary in the state.

The judge, Taiwo Taiwo, ordered the PDP and INEC to replace Mr Oborevwori’s name with that of the plaintiff, David Edevbie, who scored the second highest votes in the party’s governorship primary.

“The 1st Defendant (Mr Oborevwori) should and ought to be prohibited, prevented or otherwise restrained from holding out, parading and or advertising himself as the candidate of the 2nd Defendant (PDP) for the forthcoming Gubernatorial elections in Delta State scheduled to hold on 11 March, 2023 by the 3rd Defendant (INEC),” Justice Taiwo said in the order.

The order was served on the Independent National Electoral Commission at its headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.