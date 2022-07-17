The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello, on Sunday, commiserated with a former military governor of Kano and Benue States, Idris Garba, over the abduction of his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren in the Abuja-Kaduna train that was attacked by terrorists in March.

Mr Garba’s son, Abubakar, his daughter-in-law, Maryam Bobbo, and four of his grandchildren are still in captivity alongside dozens of other captives.

Mr Bello, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Matane, visited the retired general at his residence in Kaduna, Lawal Tanko, the spokesperson for the SSG’s office said in a statement.

During the visit, the former military administrator decried the insecurity in his native Niger State where terrorists have killed or abducted thousands of people.

“The Abuja-Kaduna train attack by Bandits marks another sad moment in the fight against terrorism we are facing in our dear country while appealing to the families of Wazirin Lapai (Mr Garba) and other families whose loved ones were abducted to have confidence in the ability of Government to do all that is needed to be done in rescuing their dear ones,” the governor said.

The governor told Mr Garba who is also the Chairman governing council, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, that he visited him on behalf of the people and government of Niger State to commiserate with him over the incident.

The governor assured Niger people that “my administration is leaving no stone unturned in arresting the security situation in the State, stressing that “he has directed all security agencies for the speedy rescue of the kidnapped persons and will by God’s grace be rescued”.

“We are a responsible government, and we shall expedite action in ensuring the safety of all the citizens at all times while warning those engaged in the nefarious activities that Government would not condone any act of sabotage or indiscriminate abuse of privilege to jeopardize our fragile security situation in the state,” he said.

A member of the family, who responded on behalf of the traumatised former governor, told the visitor that the agonising incident was causing the family sleepless nights. He urged the state government to do everything possible to rescue the kidnapped victims.

Mr Garba was the military governor of Benue State between 1987 and 1988 and Governor of Kano State Between 1989 and 1992.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the gunmen attacked a Kaduna-bound train in March and abducted several passengers. Nine passengers were killed during the attack.

The gunmen have released some of the hostages after they reportedly paid ransoms.