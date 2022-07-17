The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has emerged as the winner of a prestigious international national award for its recognition in the fight against corruption.

The unit, in a statement by its chief media analyst, Ahmed Dikko, on Saturday, said it won the award of excellence as the best in intelligence cases nomination among the 164 countries membership of the Egmont Group.

The award, Best Egmont Case Award (BECA) of Excellence, is jointly sponsored by the World Bank and the United Nations (UN).

Egmont Group is a forum that provides its members’ financial units with a platform to securely exchange expertise and financial intelligence to combat money laundering and terrorist financing among others.

According to the statement, the award was received on Thursday during the plenary of Egmont Group in Riga, Latvia.

The NFIU also said it received the Egmont Group certificate of appreciation for offering its ICT Team to work and redevelop its global intelligence exchange software, which the plenary also approved to replace the earlier version developed by the U.S.

While commending the NFIU, Jerome Beaumont, a French national and executive secretary of the group, described the Nigerian unit as “a team with highly knowledgeable and very efficient personnel”.

In his response, the Director/CEO of the NFIU, Modibbo Tukur, said “we tried to assemble the best team from day one. We moulded each staff into becoming a technician of himself.”

“We niched ourselves into the global intelligence community. Once you come to us we always try to give you exactly what you are looking for,” he added.

Mr Tukur also said “we also spend all our money on training our staff. We train our staff in West Africa and other places in the continent such as Kenya and Tanzania. My staff is always on their way to the U.S, UK, and Israel. We sent our staff to even Saudi Arabia, we are in Austria, Hungary, etc.

“We are constantly understudying the world. Once you assume duty at the NFIU, we stretch you out on your capacity from day one until we know what you are best for, then we start intensifying in best practices and modern techniques. So, each staff is well stretched out and made a resource person. But again, like every organisation in the country, we have serious challenges.

“Our major challenge is that the traditional organisations and platforms in the country are not cooperating well when it comes to operational duties. There is no interagency collaboration and synergy and that’s a complete disaster in areas of national security. I hope it would be overcome one day. If you remember the US government concluded its operating in silos among security agencies which eventually allowed September 11 to happen. “