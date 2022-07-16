The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said its operatives arrested three people for alleged vote-buying during Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State.

“At Ife North & Central Local Government Councils, Osun East Senatorial District, precisely at Polling Unit 7, Iremo Ward IV, one Dapo Olayode (M) was arrested by one of the Commission’s teams.

“Olayode was arrested with a list containing the names of voters while an Android phone was also collected from him,” the ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, said in a statement on Saturday night.

“At Egbedore Local Government, Osun West Senatorial District, precisely in Polling Unit 003, Ward 10, Osunbukola Junction, Kamorudeen Nafisat (F) and Ojuade Musbau Olaniyi (M) were arrested by another team for alleged vote buying. Items collected from the duo included one Android Phone and a notebook containing a list of names of voters.”

Mrs Ogugua said some thugs attacked a team of ICPC operatives who tried to arrest a vote buyer.

“The attack was at Polling Unit 1, Ward 7, opposite Polaris Bank, in front of Oba’s Palace, Esa-Oke, Ibokun Local Government Area.

“The vote buyer was caught with a list containing names of 100 persons expecting to be paid N5000 each.

“The (ICPC) team leader sustained serious injury in the fracas that ensued, but the team was able to retrieve the book containing the list of 100 voters,” Mrs Ogugua said.

She said the suspects were being questioned, while investigations were still going on.

Vote-buying has remained a menace in Nigerian elections.

A non-governmental organisation, Cleen Foundation, earlier on Saturday, urged the Independent Electoral Commission to look into cases of vote-buying as observed at the Osun election and ensure it was stamped out from the country’s electoral process.