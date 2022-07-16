Some voters in Osun State have described the electoral process in the ongoing governorship election as “slow.”

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is seeking a second term. He is being challenged by 14 other candidates, including Ademola Adeleke of the PDP and Yusuf Lasun of Labour Party (LP).

Many voters in Ayetoro, polling unit 003, Itaefun Settlement, Olorunda Local Government Area, told PREMIUM TIMES that they have been standing for hours waiting to vote but could not do so.

The council has over 2,000 registered voters. As of 2:15 pm, more than 300 voters were on the queue expecting to be attended to by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials.

“It has been peaceful. The process is very long. They should consider more BVAS for this unit. I have been here for over four hours,” Muyiwa Agara, a middle-aged man, said.

Teniola Kolawole, another voter in the queue, said the process was dull. She suggested that INEC officials ought to be more in number due to the number of registered voters in the unit.

Alalade Sunday, who said he has been standing for about three hours, shared the same opinion with the other voters. He, however, suggested that more voting materials be distributed to cater for the number of voters at the units.

“For the next election, they should bring more officials and materials. That will be better,” he said.

Another voter, Odunola Ogundijo, said in order to quicken the process, especially at the polling unit, the electoral umpire should “encourage people to transfer to a place close to their homes.

“Where I came from is far. It’s a 15 minutes drive from here.”

Meanwhile, one of the five electoral officials on duty insisted that the process is not slow. She said they are using three Bimodal Modal Accreditation System (BVAS) devices. She said the electronic device to read the PVC, should be improved upon as it took him 10 minutes to vote.