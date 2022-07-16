Armed persons on Friday attacked Garin Gabas community in Mallammadori Local Government of Jigawa State, killing two people and abducting one person, residents of the area said.
Residents said those killed attempted to foil a kidnap and were shot by the gunmen.
Residents said the gunmen abducted Musa Ismail, a 22-year-old.
The police spokesperson in Jigawa, Lawan Adam, confirmed the incident on Saturday.
Mr Adam said two persons sustained gunshot wounds, and they are responding to treatment at a health facility.
The police said the incident occurred at about 2:30 p. m.
“During the ugly incident, people that came out (to help) were shot by the hoodlums: Garba Dashe, Ibrahim Sumaila, Sani Waziri and one other person is yet-to-be-identified.
“They were rushed to General Hospital Hadejia, two out of the four were confirmed dead.
“Effort is on top gear to rescue the victim and arrest the culprits,” he said.
The abduction followed another last month where the mother of Tijjani Ibrahim, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Jigawa South-west senatorial district was kidnapped in Tsangayawa area, Kiyawa local government area.
Unlike other states in the country’s North-west region, kidnapping for ransom in Jigawa is not common. Armed banditry is also infrequent.
But attacks by gunmen continue unabated in Nigeria’s troubled North-west region where Jigawa is located, despite the much-vaunted claim by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration that they have succeeded in quelling unrest across the country.
