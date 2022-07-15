A Federal High Court in Osogbo has restrained operatives of the Amotekun Corps from deploying officers to polling units for Saturday’s election.

The Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State had filed a suit before the court, seeking an order to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from seeking the assistance of Amotekun operatives for security during the poll.

Justice Ayo Emmanuel issued the order on Thursday, restraining Amotekun Corps as part of the security personnel deployable for the purpose of Osun State guber election.

“That the first defendant is hereby restrained from requesting the deployment of the second defendant as part of the security personnel deployable for the purpose of Osun State Governorship election pending the determination of the originating summons filled in this suit.

“That the second defendant is hereby restrained from the deploying or volunteering her officers, agents, staff as part of the security personnel deployable for the purpose of Osun State Governorship election pending the determination of the originating summons filled in this suit.

“That the applicant should file an undertaking indemnifying the respondent should this application not be granted in the the first place”.

Mr Emmanuel adjourned the case till July 20.