The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, on Friday, cautioned staff members against “unethical behaviour” ahead of the Osun governorship election.

The July 16 election is one of the eight off-cycle governorship elections in Nigeria and it has 14 candidates jostling for the position.

With the possibility of politicians trying to buy its personnel and subvert the tenets of the country’s democracy, Mr Yakubu, in his message, told Commission’s staff to resist such an urge.

He urged them to uphold professionalism and commitment, two of the elements he believes accounted for the commission’s successes in the off-cycle governorship elections held in Edo, Ondo, Anambra and Ekiti States.

“The sheer determination, resilience, and competence displayed by all of you, our members of staff, made it possible for the Commission to achieve these lofty goals,” Mr Mahmood said.

Through the commitment of staff members, the INEC chairman said he hopes to meet Nigerians’ expectations in Saturday’s poll.

“The people of Osun State and Nigerians will understandably hold us to our promise on election day. They will observe our attitude and behaviour from the opening to the closing of polls. They will particularly observe our management of the election results and measure the extent of our adherence to the extant laws through every stage of the electoral process.

“I appeal to you to uphold our Code of Conduct, display your usual sense of commitment and professionalism, remain above board and firmly resist any unethical behaviour. You must also stick to the Oath of Neutrality to which we have all subscribed. I have confidence in your ability to consolidate on our recent successes,” Mr Yakubu said.