A governorship aspirant in Akwa Ibom State, Bassey Albert, on Friday afternoon, began removing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flags in his campaign office, signaling an end to the relationship between him and the party.

Mr Albert earlier on Friday resigned his membership of the PDP in a letter he sent to the chairman of the party in his ward in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, immediately after his political supporters lost in their attempt to get a Federal High Court in Abuja to cancel the PDP primaries in the state.

Mr Albert’s governorship aspiration in the PDP was a threat to Governor Udom Emmanuel’s preferred successor, Umo Eno.

Some PDP members in the state, mainly Mr Albert’s supporters, had challenged the conduct of an ad-hoc delegates election held on April 30, which they said contravened the party’s constitution.

While the Federal High Court in Abuja directed parties in the suit to “maintain status quo antebellum” pending hearing and determination of the suit, the PDP conducted its primaries in the state.

But Mr Albert refused to take part in the primary, citing the order of the court.

The Judge, Obiora Egwuatu, on Friday, ruled that the plaintiffs, having not taken part in the delegates’ election, lacked the locus standi to institute the suit.

The court held that the suit lacked merit.

Activities at campaign office

When a PREMIUM TIMES’ reporter visited Mr Albert’s campaign office along Edet Akpan Avenue at about 2:55 p.m. on Friday, some office workers were seen hoisting the flags of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) around the massive building, while removing the PDP flags.

Inside a hall in the building, six supporters of Mr Albert were seen discussing with excitement the expected movement to the YPP.

“Wow, I love your cap, please give me one,” a woman said to a man wearing a faze cap with the YPP inscription.

“Please, I need one too,” another person, a young man, also requested the cap.

“No, I can’t give you, you are a PDP member,” the man with cap said to the man who made the request.

“Nooo, I am not. I will tear their (PDP) card when I get back home,” the man responded.

The activities in the office confirmed the speculations that Mr Albert, a senator representing Akwa Ibom North East District, would defect to the YPP to contest the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The YPP governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom, for now, is Nyeneime Andy, Uyo-based pastor.

Mr Andy is expected to pull out of the contest in order to give way for a new primary.