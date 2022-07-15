More than 500,000 conflict-affected people in the North-east region of Nigeria will be empowered through the €40 million resilience and social cohesion project by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Launched Thursday, the project which will run for three years is funded by the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development through the German Development Bank.

According to a press statement, the WFP explained that the project is “a new humanitarian and development package” aimed at enhancing peace, livelihood, education, health, nutrition, child protection, and sanitation support of vulnerable populations in Borno and Yobe States.

Specifically, it noted that the multi-year project will be targeted at children 0-23 months, pregnant women, school-age children, adolescent girls, female-headed households, and people with disability.

It added that “the project will contribute to seven Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of poverty eradication, zero hunger, access to quality education, gender equality, good health and wellbeing, climate action, peace, justice and strong institutions as well as a partnership for goals.”

Speaking on the intervention, the UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins said: “This is a pathway to peace and sustainable development.

“Children and other vulnerable groups will have a lifeline, and an opportunity to survive and thrive in communities where livelihood and peace-building activities are present.”

“Conflict in any region is potential instability in the rest of the world. UNICEF is grateful to the German Government for supporting pathways to child survival and peace in north-east Nigeria.’’

Prolonged armed conflict

WFP also stated that the project will leverage ongoing humanitarian support in Bade Local Government Area (LGA) of Yobe State and Shani LGA of Borno State, while “also providing multi-sectoral interventions to address drivers of conflict and fragility.”

It added that the new programme will focus on the provision of life-saving services to 156,888 direct beneficiaries and 362,307 indirect beneficiaries in both LGAs.

It further explained that the project was initiated due to the prolonged armed conflict in North-east Nigeria which has levelled communities, destroyed livelihoods, and disrupted essential services for children and adults.

“Protracted insecurity, high food prices and COVID-19 lockdowns have put more than 4 million people in need of food assistance.

“The situation is further exacerbated by a severe impact of violence and unrest on family income, mental health, nutrition, education and other child protection concerns. Across the region, 1.14 million children are acutely malnourished at a scale not seen since 2018,” it added.

In her comments, the WFP deputy country director, Simone Parchment said: “WFP welcomes this timely and generous support from the Government and people of Germany.

“This project will support people and communities facing the peril of conflict and hunger in northeast Nigeria, especially in Borno and Yobe states,”

“In these affected states, persistent conflict, climate shocks, high food prices and reduced household purchasing power undermine people’s ability to feed themselves and sustain their livelihoods.

“This contribution from the Government of Germany will go a long way in building resilience, social cohesion and peace in the affected communities.”

About WFP, UNICEF

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is the world’s largest humanitarian organisation, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

UNICEF on the other hand works in some of the world’s toughest places, to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.