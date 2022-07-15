The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has ordered its candidate in Saturday’s governorship election, Ayowole Adedeji, to withdraw from the race.

Mr Adedeji is competing with 14 other candidates for the governorship race.

Tunde Alli, the national secretary of PRP, in a statement on Friday said the decision to direct Mr Adedeji to withdraw became mandatory after the National Executive Committee suspected he is attempting to trade the party’s structure for personal monetary gains.

The PRP secretary alleged that Mr Adedeji solicited for funds overseas in the name of the party but failed to dispense the funds on campaigns.

He said the national leadership of the party has directed the state executive members of the party to set up a five-man committee to investigate the allegations leveled against Mr Adedeji.

“The National Executive Committee (NEC), having therefore, considered all options, hereby directs the withdrawal of the PRP from the Osun State Governorship Election of July 16th, 2022,” the statement read.

“In addition, the State Chapter is hereby directed to set up a 5-man Disciplinary Committee to investigate the Governorship Candidate of the Party for the following:

“Staying abroad since emerging governorship candidate of the party till only two (2) weeks before the election, thereby preventing the party from all campaigns and awareness creation efforts.

“Alleged fund-raising activities overseas without corresponding campaigns in the name of the party at State level. The party particularly considers this allegation very grievous and debasing to the PRP; and alleged attempt to fraudulently trade the party for personal monetary gains, thereby embarrassing the party and dragging its good name and principles in the mud.”

The leadership of the party also accused its governorship candidate of failure to adhere to the party’s structure.

“The National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great party has noted with, great concern and disappointment, the negative effects of obvious inactivity of the Governorship Candidate of the party in Osun State, Olubusuyi Ayowole, both on the party structures in Osun State and at the National level.”

‘I’m still in the race’

In his reaction, Mr Adedeji said he is still in the race.

He said the reason the party wants him to withdraw from the race was because he refused to give N500,000 as bribe to the secretary.

He described the party leadership as “corrupt people and thieves who want to swindle him.”

Mr Adedeji called on electorates in the state to ignore any information emanating from the party based on his withdrawal from the governorship race.

“I hereby ask the electorate in Osun State to ignore a hurriedly written but valueless press statement signed by the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) National Secretary, Mr Alli.

“The public should ignore the National Secretary and the corrupt State Chairman of the PRP in Osun State, Mr. Abiodun Afolabi.”

Mr Adedeji described the party leadership as “unrepentant thieves who are only angry because they could not swindle me and that I haven’t allowed them to cash out from seemingly big political parties in Osun State.”

“They are dangerous beings who have made several attempts to frustrate my existence over the past three weeks.

“They have failed and will remain a failure. I, Olubusuyi Ayowole, remain the unshakeable flag bearer of the PRP in Osun State, and I’m in the race for good” Mr Adedeji said.