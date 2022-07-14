The Independent National Electoral Commission (APC) says it has commenced investigation into trending videos showing the discovery of some Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in a drainage system.

INEC spokesperson, Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, hours after the videos emerged on social media.

The videos, which emerged on Twitter on Thursday, also showed some PVCs lying in some unidentified offices.

At the time of this report, PREMIUM TIMES could not ascertain the exact parts of the country where the PVCs were uncovered.

While many Nigerians on the social media platform accused INEC of complicity in order to disenfranchise Nigerians during the 2023 General Elections, some argued that the PVCs might have been stolen by gunmen, who attacked the commission’s offices in the regions.

INEC recorded different levels of attacks on both its facilities and personnel in the last four years in the regions.

The Commission vowed not spare any of its staff found culpable in the matter.

He said it would not allow any elements to sabotage its efforts and bring disrepute to its integrity ahead of the 2023 polls and beyond

“The attention of the Commission has been drawn to videos trending online of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) allegedly buried underground in some locations, including the compound of a high-profile person.

“The Commission is not taking these allegations lightly. We have commenced immediate investigation and anyone found culpable in this diabolical scheme clearly intended to disenfranchise Nigerians will be sanctioned under the law. Every eligible Nigerian who registered as a voter is entitled to his/her PVC. The constitutional right to vote in any election must never be suppressed or abridged in any way.

“As far as the record of the Commission is concerned, PVCs have been printed for all valid registrants in Nigeria up to 14th January 2022 and delivered to all the States of the Federation for collection by voters. We will not allow retrogressive elements to sabotage our efforts,” the statement said.

The commission also reiterated its commitments to the democratic tenets.

It also promised to review the procedure for collecting PVCs so as to ensure more transparency.

“Meanwhile, we appeal to those who found the allegedly buried PVCs to deliver them to our nearest State or Local Government office. This will be their patriotic contribution to the consolidation of our electoral process,” INEC said.