The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, will on Friday announce his running mate ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

To beat the INEC June 17 deadline for the submission of candidates names for the top office, the ADC submitted names of Ahmed Mani as its vice-presidential candidate.

However, persons close to Mr Kachikwu’s campaign team confirmed that Mr Mani will officially be out of the race as the ADC presidential candidate prepares to make the announcement.

As slated in its schedule of activities, all political parties have till July 15 to withdraw or replace names of its presidential and National Assembly candidates submitted for the poll.

Sources close to the ADC presidential candidate said the event to unveil his running mate in grand style in Abuja.

“It is not a name I can tell you at this time. Our presidential candidate plans to disclose the name in a grand style tomorrow. So wait till you hear from the horse’s mouth,” one of the sources told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Kachikwu’s yet to be announced running mate, according to another source, will “share his passion for impactful leadership and people oriented service after his election as President.”

“All I can say is that the proposed running mate to the ADC’s Presidential candidate, is a well-groomed and knowledgeable Nigerian who would rightly complement Kachikwu efforts in working to restore order, provide security, lift Nigerians out of poverty, fix the nation’s comatose infrastructure, curb corruption and painstakingly revive the economy,” another source said.

Mr Kachikwu emerged the ADC flag bearer in June after defeating ten other aspirants.

He defeated the likes of Kingsley Moghalu and Chukwuka Monye at the keenly contested presidential primary held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.